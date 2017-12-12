LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A woman was taken into custody after rolling limply from the driver’s seat of a minivan that was reported stolen and led a chase through much of Los Angeles.

The chase started in Irwindale at the northbound 605 Freeway at Live Oak at 4:17 a.m. at speeds of at least 80 mph, according to the California Highway Patrol. The pursuit continued at high speeds on freeways through Pasadena, Glendale, the east San Fernando Valley, and onto the 405 Freeway.

On the 405 Freeway, where the chase encountered a full closure following a crash involving a police officer, the minivan veered off the freeway and went the wrong way onto the Wilshire Boulevard onramp and drove about aimlessly for a few minutes. A second suspect jumped from the vehicle in Westwood while it was on surface streets.

It got back on the freeway and made its way into downtown Los Angeles where, about an hour after the chase started, the female driver appeared to roll limply from the driver’s seat and lay on the street. Officers chasing the minivan, which eventually rolled to a stop and hit a pole down the street, took the woman into custody.