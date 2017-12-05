Thomas Fire: Closures and Evacuations

VENTURA (CBSLA) – As the Thomas Fire scorches thousands of acres in Ventura County, here is the latest closure and evacuation information.
Mandatory Evacuations:
— Vista Del Mar Hospital has been evacuated. Patients are being transported to the Los Angeles area by ambulance.
— Ondulando and Clear Point neighborhoods.
— Santa Paula: East of Dickenson Road, north of Monte Vista Drive along Highway 150, and south of Thomas Aquinas College to Say Road.
— Santa Paula: West of Dickenson Road to Atmore Road, north of Foothill Road and west to Wheeler Canyon Road.
— Upper Ojai: North of Highway 150 from Koenigstein Road west to Dennison Grade, north to Reeves Road, east to McAndrew Road and north to Grand Avenue.
— Ojai: The Thacher School at 5025 Thacher Rd. has been evacuated.
— Santa Paula and Ventura: North to Foothill Road west to Wheeler Canyon Road, north to Canada Larga Road and east to Barlow Canyon Road.
— Ventura: East of North Ashwood Avenue along Loma Vista Road to North Victoria Avenue and south to Foothill.
— East of Highway 33, west to Creek Road, south to Ojai Valley Inn, south of Highway 150.
— North of Canada Larga along Highway 33 to south Casitas Vista and north along Casitas Vista Road to Lake Casitas.
Voluntary Evacuations:
— City of Ventura south of Loma Vista, east of Day Road, West of Victoria Avenue and north of Telegraph Road
— City of Ventura, east of Victoria, north of Loma Vista, south of Foothill, west of Wells Road.
The following school districts are closed Tuesday:
— Ventura Unified School District.
— Hueneme Elementary School District
— Santa Paula School Districts
— Ventura Community College
— Thomas Aquinas College
— Mesa Union School District
— Briggs School District
— Mupu School District
— Oxnard Elementary School District
— All Ventura County Office of Education Schools
— Santa Clara Elementary (20030 East Telegraph Road, Santa Paula)
Evacuation Shelters:
— Ventura County Fairgrounds at Miners Building, includes an animal shelter: 10 W Harbor Blvd. Ventura, 93001
— Nordhoff High School: 1401 Maricopa Hwy in Ojai.
— Oxnard College Gymnasium.
Road Closures:
— Highway 130
— SR-150 at Reeves Road (east end Ojai Valley)
— SR-150 at Stonegate (Santa Paula)
— SR 150 at Telegraph Road (Santa Paula)
— SR 150 at Richmond Road (Santa Paula)
— Foothill Road at Olive/Cummings/Wells/Briggs (Santa Paula/Ventura area)