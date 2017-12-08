BONSALL (CBSLA) — A GoFundMe link has been established for the care of horses injured Thursday in the Lilac Fire.
In less than 24 hours, the page already has pledges of $340,567 of a $400,000 goal.
The San Luis Rey Downs Training Center in Bonsall was quickly overrun with flames.
The training center catered to a number of thoroughbred race horses. The San Diego Union Tribune reports “at least 35” of the horses were killed in the blaze.
The facility needs to buy feed, bedding, blankets and “other everyday supplies for both human and equine evacuees.”
The page says, “The many affected horses and humans are in dire need of support. The industry has come together at an unprecedented rate during this heartbreaking situation and we turn to the community once again to request help where it is urgently needed.”
