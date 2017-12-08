BONSALL, Calif. (CBSLA/AP) — A 4,100-acre wildfire that has torn through northern San Diego County with no containment has destroyed at least 65 structures as of Friday, according to CAL Fire.

The Lilac Fire broke out near Old Highway 395 and Dulin Road in Bonsall at around 11 a.m. Thursday. Santa Ana winds rapidly spread to an area of six square-miles: east to the 15 Freeway, north into Fallbrook, south past the 76 Freeway west near the border of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

Dozens of houses were burned as the fire spread through the tightly packed Rancho Monserate Country Club community in the small city of Fallbrook.

CAL Fire reported that three civilians suffered burn injuries, one suffered smoke inhalation and two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

The California Horse Racing Board says approximately 25 race horses were killed when the fire engulfed about eight barns at the San Luis Rey training center in Bonsall. A board statement says nearly 500 horses were stabled at the center when the fire ripped through.

The Horse Racing Board says training center workers risked their lives to free horses from stalls and herd them into safer areas. When it was safe for vans to enter, surviving horses were transported to the Del Mar race track.

Los Alamitos Race Course canceled its Friday racing program out of sympathy for the owners, trainers and caretakers of the horses that were involved.

Nearly 20,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers were without power Thursday afternoon. Thousands of customers still appeared to be without power Friday morning, according to SDG&E’s website.

San Diego Fire-Rescue and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton had sent water-dropping helicopters to assist in the firefight.

The following areas were under a mandatory evacuation order:

— West Lilac Road and Sullivan Middle School.

— South of Burma Road.

— East of Wilshire north of North River Road.

— West of S. Mission Avenue

— South of Renche Road,

— West of I-15 Freeway

— East of Green Canyon Road and South Mission Road

— North of Hwy 76

Temporary shelters have been set up at Fallbrook High School, Pala Casino, East Valley Community Center in Escondido and Stagecoach Community Park in Carlsbad.

Bonsall is located about 16 miles east of Oceanside.

Meanwhile, a smaller fire broke out Thursday afternoon in the community of Murrieta in southwestern Riverside County. The Liberty Fire was 300 acres and 10 percent contained as of Thursday night.

The fire broke out at Los Alamos Road and Liberty Road just after 1 p.m. Thursday. One structure and one outbuilding were destroyed, the Riverside County Fire Department reported.

Some evacuation orders had been lifted, but some still remained for residents on Los Alamos Road between Ruth Ellen and Briggs Road, Maclean and Golden Eagle.

