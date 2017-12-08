SKIRBALL FIRESome Get To Return Home
THOMAS FIRE: Flames Jump 101 Freeway, Burn Palm Trees
CREEK FIRE: Most Evacuations Lifted
RYE FIRE: Return Of Winds Cause Concern
CLOSURES: Full List Of Closures & Evacuations
MORE: Live Blog | Watch Live | Listen Live | Photo Gallery | Full Coverage | How You Can Help
Your beer could soon be delivered in a Tesla.
Filed Under:Anheuser-Busch, Electric Vehicles, Tesla

DETROIT (AP) — Your beer could soon be delivered in a Tesla.

Brewer Anheuser-Busch — which owns Budweiser and other brands — has placed an order for 40 all-electric Tesla Semis.

Anheuser-Busch says it’s one of the largest orders Tesla has received for the truck, but Tesla isn’t confirming.

Tesla Inc. unveiled the Semi last month. Production will begin in 2019. Customers can put down a $5,000 deposit to reserve one.

Anheuser-Busch says the Tesla Semis would be part of a 750-truck U.S. fleet that transports products from breweries to wholesalers. The trucks will help the Belgium-based company meet its goal of reducing global carbon emissions by 30 percent in 2025.

Tesla won’t say how many companies have put down deposits. But Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and midwest retailer Meijer Inc. are among those that have placed orders.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch