Tesla To Unveil Prototype Of Electric Big Rig Truck

HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — Tesla will finally unveil a prototype of its electric big rig at its Hawthorne headquarters Thursday night, after several delays.
“It can transform into a robot, fight aliens and make one hell of a latte,” Tesla CEO Elon Musk quipped on Twitter Wednesday morning, alongside a darkened silhouette photo showing only a vague outline of the vehicle.
Details of the electric semi have not been released yet, but it’s expected to have a range of about 200 to 300 miles on a single charge.
The unveiling of the semi has been delayed twice, with Musk explaining last month that the latest delay was due to the company “diverting resources” to cope with “bottlenecks” in production of the company’s Model 3 electric car, and to focus on efforts to provide a solar power array for hurricane-devastated Puerto Rico.
The trucks could hit the road by 2020.
