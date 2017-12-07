Ojai, home, house, thomas fire, sons, dad, father
SKIRBALL FIREFirefighter Hurt, Crews Make Progress
THOMAS FIRE: Flames Jump 101 Freeway, Burn Palm Trees
CREEK FIRE: Residents Still Under Mandatory Evacuation
RYE FIRE: Return Of Winds Cause Concern
CLOSURES: Full List Of Closures & Evacuations
MORE: Live Blog | Watch Live | Listen Live | Photo Gallery | Full Coverage | How You Can Help
Filed Under:Ojai, SoCal Fires, Thomas Fire

VENTURA COUNTY (CBSLA) — An Ojai man breaking the news to his young children their home burned in a fire ravaging Ventura County has gone viral.

Mikki Willis shared the moment he told his 3- and 6-year-old sons their home was destroyed in the Thomas Fire on Facebook.

“I want to talk with you both,” he says. “I went to our house last night because I wanted to find out what happened.”

“Our home burned down,” he says.

Willis’ 3-year-old boy then sweetly asks: “All the toys are burned down?”

“All the toys are gone, too,” his father nods.

Willis comforts the boys as he explains the family will start anew.

“I want you to understand the difference between a house and a home, OK … Our home is a feeling that we put into our house and we get to bring that feeling with us wherever we go.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch