FARIA BEACH (CBSLA) – Terrifying flames from the Thomas Fire that is tearing through Ventura County jumped across to the west side of the 101 Freeway at Faria Beach Thursday morning.
At around 11 a.m., fire shooting hundreds of feet into the air with plumes of black smoke engulfed multiple palm trees and brush right up against the beachside of the freeway while traffic was moving in both directions.
CBS2’s Amy Johnson reported from the inland side of the 101 as the fire burned along the beachside of the freeway, about two miles south of Sea Cliff exit. The wind appeared to be pushing the flames north.
A California Highway Patrol officer was on scene, but there did not appear to be any major traffic enforcement. Early Thursday morning, the 101 Freeway was closed between state routes 150 and 126, but had since reopened.
The Thomas Fire has burned through 96,000 acres and is only 10 percent contained as of Thursday. Thousands of people remain under a mandatory evacuation order.