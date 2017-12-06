LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Skirball Fire has burned at least 50 acres in the Sepulveda Pass area of Los Angeles early Wednesday morning. Here is the latest road closure, school closure and evacuation information.
Mandatory Evacuations:
— All locations within these boundaries: South of Mulholland Drive, east of the 405 Freeway, north of Sunset Boulevard and west of Roscomare Road.
— Bel Air: Moraga Dr., Linda Flora Dr. and Casiano Road down to Bellagio Rd.
Road Closures:
— 405 Freeway is shut down in both directions between the 10 and 101 freeways, which is approximately between Culver City and Sherman Oaks. That includes all on an off ramps and connectors from the 101 to the SB 405 and the 10 Freeway to northbound 405.
Other Closures:
— Getty Center closed Wednesday.
School Closures for Wednesday:
— All Santa Monica-Malibu Unified schools are closed Wednesday.
L.A. Unified closures:
Community Elementary Magnet Charter School
Kenter Canyon Elementary School
Roscomare Road Elementary
Apperson Street Elementary School
Brainard Elementary School
Broadous Early Education Center
Broadous Elementary School
Cesar Chavez Learning Academy
Coughlin Elementary School
Dyer Elementary School
El Dorado Elementary School
Evergreen Continuation High School
Fernangeles Elementary School
Gridley Elementary School
Haddon Early Education Center
Haddon Elementary School
Harding Elementary School
Herrick Elementary School
Hubbard Elementary School
Maclay Middle School
Mission Continuation High School
Morningside Elementary School
Mount Gleason Middle School
Mount Lukens Continuation High
Mountain View Elementary School
O’Melveny Elementary School
Olive Vista Middle School
Osceola Elementary School
Pacoima Early Education Center
Pacoima Middle School
Pinewood Avenue Early Education Center
Pinewood Avenue Elementary School
Plainview Academic Charter Academy
San Fernando Early Education Center
San Fernando Elementary School
San Fernando High School
San Fernando Institute of Applied Media
San Fernando Middle School
Sharp Elementary School
Stonehurst Avenue Elementary School
Sun Valley High School
Sun Valley Middle School
Sunland Elementary School
Sylmar Elementary School
Sylmar High School/Sylmar Biotech
Sylmar Leadership Academy
Telfair Early Education Center
Telfair Elementary School
Vaughn Early Education Center
Vena Elementary School
Verdugo Hills Senior High School
Vinedale Elementary School
Vista Del Valle Elementary School
North Valley Occupation Center
Charter School Closures:
Alliance Marine-Innovation & Technology 6-12 Complex
Bert Corona Charter School
Bert Corona Charter High School
Discovery Charter Preparatory School
Fenton Avenue Charter School
Fenton Primary Center
Montague Charter Academy
N.E.W. Academy Canoga Park
Pacoima Charter School
PUC Lakeview Charter Academy
PUC Community Charter Elementary School
PUC Community Charter Middle School
PUC Community Charter Early College High School
PUC Inspire Charter Academy
PUC Nueva Esperanza Charter Academy
PUC Lakeview Charter High School
PUC Triumph Charter Academy
PUC Triumph Charter High School
Valor Academy Elementary School
Valor Academy Middle School
Valor Academy High School