VENTURA (CBSLA) — The dangers of getting too close to a burning home were evident this morning during a CBS2 report by Kara Finnstrom.

Finnstrom reported that CBS2 photographer Nathan Furniss was hit in the chest by popping ammunition flying out of a burning home as he approached the structure. Furniss was not injured.

Finnstrom and Furniss were in a Ventura neighborhood at Foothill Road and Vista de Ventura Boulevard that was being enveloped by the Thomas Fire.

Finnstorm said that the ammunition was part of the dangers that firefighters were dealing with Tuesday morning. Earlier in the morning there were gas leaks in some of the neighborhoods that fire crews were dealing with.

