Thomas Fire Explodes Overnight In Ventura

VENTURA (CBSLA) — Several homes and structures have been spotted burning as the Thomas Fire rages out of control in Ventura Monday.
The wind-whipped fire exploded out of control overnight, burning 31,000 acres and destroying at least 150 structures. Fire officials say 27,000 homes have been evacuated.
One of the structures spotted burning is Vista Del Mar Hospital.
One death in connection with the fire has already been confirmed, and at least one firefighter has been injured.
Local emergencies have been declared in Ventura County and the cities of Ventura and Santa Paula. More than 260,000 homes are without power in Ventura County.
Neighborhoods from Ventura’s Main Street to Shell Road are under mandatory evacuation orders. Evacuation centers have been set up at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd., and at Nordhoff High School, 1401 Maricopy Highway in Ojai.
Santa Paul schools are all closed Tuesday due to the fire, along with Thomas Aquinas College. All the humans and canines at the National Disaster Search Dog Foundation have also been evacuated from their facility.
Howling winds blew throughout Southern California overnight, keeping firefighters from being able to tackle the flames. Fire officials say the attack on the Thomas Fire begins at daybreak.