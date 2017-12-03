Best Events & Activities To Do This Week In Los Angeles – December 4

(Credit: JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE)

Grinches beware: we’ve got a festive week filled with multiple holiday boat parades, Nutcracker ballets, holiday musical performances, and Hanukkah celebrations.

Monday, December 4, 2017

“Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter”

Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal City

www.universalstudioshollywood.com

The yuletide season has descended upon Hogsmeade and the iconic Hogwarts castle at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Dazzling light projections and animations set to the music of the Harry Potter films, a cappella Frog Choir, and holiday-themed fare, decor, and merchandise, await guests at the theme park.

Opening Night: The Contenders 2017

Hammer Museum, Westwood Village

hammer.ucla.edu

It’s the first night of The Museum of Modern Art’s renowned film series The Contenders, featuring together some of the most influential and innovative films from the past year. Between now and December 19, a new film considered to be a contender for lasting historical significance will be screened, including tonight’s screening of “Mudbound,” with Q&A from director Dee Rees.

Tuesday, December 5, 2017

Redondo’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting

Civic Center, Redondo Beach

www.redondo.org

Tonight it’s the South Bay’s turn to light up the night with their annual tree lighting ceremony at the Civic Center. Treat yourself to some hot chocolate and Christmas cookies while enjoying music from local bands, a model train exhibition, face painting, and all the merriment of the season.

Celebrate Repeal Day

Various Locations

Repeal Day marks the end of prohibition 84 years ago, and bars all over L.A. are drinking it up, like the aptly named 1993 Group, which will offer $1 drink specials at all nine of their L.A. watering holes. You can also raise a glass at Brack Shop Tavern where burlesque dancers, jazz, and $5 Old Fashioneds await, enjoy $5 Honest Abe Ciders at Hermosa Beach’s local Baran’s 2239 brewery, or spend the evening on Filifera’s rooftop bar sipping $1 21st Amendment Lagers and $5 Old Fashioneds.

Wednesday, December 6, 2017

Local Mercato Pop Up

HD Buttercup, Culver City

www.localmercato.com

Local Mercato isn’t just any pop-up, it’s a pop-up with a cause. Join 25 designers and influencers selling everything from jewelry to health and beauty products in a curated marketplace, enjoy craft cocktails and small bites, and know a portion of your purchase is going to Skid Row Carnival of Love to help the homeless on L.A.’s Skid Row.

“The Heart of Robin Hood”

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Beverly Hills

thewallis.org

Everything you thought you knew about Robin Hood gets turned upside down in this adventurous new retelling of the classic tale. Daring acrobatics, outrageous comedy, and moving live music from Icelandic pop singer Salka Sol transform the theater into a Sherwood Forest that holds a different side of the story.

Thursday, December 7, 2017

Miami City Ballet Performs George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker”

Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Downtown L.A.

www.musiccenter.org

A beloved holiday tradition returns to The Music Center tonight with the opening of George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker”. The Miami City Ballet, along with live orchestra, will perform a world premiere production with all-new sets and costumes, running now through December 10.

Debbie Allen’s “Hot Chocolate Nutcracker”

Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, Redondo Beach

www.thehotchocolatenutcracker.com

Written, directed, and choreographed by Debbie Allen, the “Hot Chocolate Nutcracker” is an imaginative take on the original ballet, freshened up with lively characters and new music. When young Kara falls asleep after receiving a Nutcracker filled with hot chocolate, her journey begins as the Nutcracker comes to life, she meets three wise cracking mice, and travels through many lands of wonder. The show runs through December 10.

Friday, December 8, 2017

Leslie Odom, Jr. in Concert

Walt Disney Concert Hall, Downtown L.A.

www.laphil.com

Tony Award-winning Leslie Odom, Jr. is so much more than just a rapping, dancing Aaron Burr. He’s also a charismatic, stylish singer who will perform songs from his self-titled album, as well as some holiday favorites, backed by a small live band.

A Michael Feinstein Holiday Celebration

Valley Performing Arts Center, Northridge

www.valleyperformingartscenter.org

Musical powerhouse Michael Feinstein brings the holiday season to The Soraya at VPAC, performing both classic standards, as well as selections from his Christmas album. With Emmy and Grammy nominations, appearances at The White House and Carnegie Hall, and concerts around the world under his belt, Feinstein is a performer not to be missed.

Saturday, December 9, 2017

Snow Wonder + Holiday Boat Parade

Burton Chace Park, Marina del Rey

www.visitmarinadelrey.com

Marina del Rey rings in the holiday season with an all day celebration, beginning at noon with a Snow Wonder festival full of snowplay, sledding, crafts for the kiddos, and more. As night falls, a short firework show kicks off the annual Marina del Rey Holiday Boat Parade where vessels of all sizes cruise the marina adorned in holiday lights.

Holiday Concert with Santa on the Pier + Holiday Boat Parade

Redondo Beach Pier, Redondo Beach

www.redondopier.com

The South Bay kicks off its own holiday boat parade tonight as brightly decorated boats and paddle-crafts show off their festive lights as they make their way through the marina. Before the parade, enjoy live music and photo ops with Santa at the end of the pier.

Festival of Lights Carnival

Silverlake Independent Jewish Community Center, Silver Lake

www.sijcc.net

Hanukkah is just around the corner, which means it’s time for Silver Lake’s Festival of Lights Carnival where guests of all ages are welcome to celebrate with live music, food vendors, arts and crafts, and fun activities for all ages. The festival is one of the biggest kid/family-friendly festivals in the Silver Lake area, and is open to the entire community, regardless of faith or background.

Sunday, December 10, 2017

Hanukkah Festival: LA/LA

Skirball Cultural Center, Los Angeles

www.skirball.org

The Skirball is embracing the Getty’s Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA initiative during their annual Hanukkah Festival this year, exploring the holiday through the traditions of L.A.’s diverse Latin American communities. Everyone is invited to enjoy live musical performances by Latin Jewish bands, learn a few dance moves, create art, decorate Mexican chocolate gelt, and join a tour of the museum’s PST: LA/LA exhibitions.

Stevie Wonder’s 21st Annual House Full of Toys Benefit Concert

Staples Center, Downtown L.A.

www.staplescenter.com

Stevie Wonder is not only a legendary singer-songwriter, he’s also an incredible humanitarian who holds an annual concert to benefit children, people with disabilities, and families in need. Concertgoers are asked to drop off an unwrapped gift before heading in to hear an eclectic lineup of musicians including Dave Matthews, Pharrell, Tony Bennett, and of course Stevie Wonder himself.

Jingle Bell Run

Glendale Central Park, Glendale

www.jbr.org

Don your most festive (and moveable) holiday attire and join one of the longest-standing, holiday-themed 5K races around. With 100% of registration fees and fundraising efforts going toward helping the Arthritis Foundation’s efforts to find a cure for the country’s number one cause of disability , it’s a great reason to get out and get moving.

