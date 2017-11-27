Best 2017 Repeal Day Drink Specials In Los Angeles

Filed Under: best of, best of l.a., Best of Los Angeles, Eat See Play, ESP, Repeal Day
(credit: sassafras)
It’s time to celebrate! Why? It’s time to celebrate Repeal Day! So, raise a glass to all things wine, spirits and beer on December 5th at these bars celebrating the end of Prohibition.

brack shop old fashioned Best 2017 Repeal Day Drink Specials In Los Angeles (credit: Brack Shop)
Brack Shop Tavern
525 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
(213) 232-8657
www.brackshoptavern.com

Head to this downtown L.A. watering hole on Repeal Day and enjoy Burlesque dancers, jazz music, and $5 Old Fashioned deals from 6pm until 12am. It doesn’t get much more Prohibition Era than that! Food specials include deviled eggs, tasty shrimp cocktails, and stuffed mushrooms to name a few.

Best 2017 Repeal Day Drink Specials In Los Angeles (credit: Prank Bar)
Prank Bar
1100 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 493-4786
www.prankbar.com

On Repeal Day, choose between a tasty Old Fashioned or a Manhattan. Either way you choose, you can’t go wrong! The bar will be offering the discounted cocktails from 2pm to 12am.

barans Best 2017 Repeal Day Drink Specials In Los Angeles (credit: Barans)
Baran’s 2239
502 Pacific Coast Hwy
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
(424) 247-8468
www.address.com

Celebrate the 84th anniversary of the repeal of Prohibition at this local brewery! The South Bay destination in Hermosa Beach will serve $5 Honest Abe Ciders from 5pm to 10pm.

vinovore Best 2017 Repeal Day Drink Specials In Los Angeles (credit: Vinovore)
Vinovore
614 N Hoover St
Los Angeles, CA 90004
(323) 363-7484
www.vino-vore.com

Silverlake’s Vinovore will be bringing the best wine to those who want to celebrate the end of Prohibition! Vinovore is offering select bottles of wine (usually $22-25) for $19.33 (in honor of the year Prohibition was repealed). Get a bottle of Margins Chenin Blanc from Santa Cruz, El Petit Carlinia 100% Trepat from Catalonia, Carnuntum Blaufrankisch from Austria, or Melaric Globules sparkling rosé from France from 12pm to 9pm.

filifera Best 2017 Repeal Day Drink Specials In Los Angeles (credit: Filifera)
Filifera

www.address.com

Filifera, the rooftop bar and lounge at the Hollywood Proper Residences, is getting in on the Repeal Day fun by serving up $5 Old Fashioned cocktails as well as $1 21st Amendment Lagers. Head to the rooftop and enjoy these deals from 5pm to 10pm.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch