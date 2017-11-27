Best 2017 Repeal Day Drink Specials In Los Angeles

It’s time to celebrate! Why? It’s time to celebrate Repeal Day! So, raise a glass to all things wine, spirits and beer on December 5th at these bars celebrating the end of Prohibition.

Head to this downtown L.A. watering hole on Repeal Day and enjoy Burlesque dancers, jazz music, and $5 Old Fashioned deals from 6pm until 12am. It doesn’t get much more Prohibition Era than that! Food specials include deviled eggs, tasty shrimp cocktails, and stuffed mushrooms to name a few.

On Repeal Day, choose between a tasty Old Fashioned or a Manhattan. Either way you choose, you can’t go wrong! The bar will be offering the discounted cocktails from 2pm to 12am.

Celebrate the 84th anniversary of the repeal of Prohibition at this local brewery! The South Bay destination in Hermosa Beach will serve $5 Honest Abe Ciders from 5pm to 10pm.

Silverlake’s Vinovore will be bringing the best wine to those who want to celebrate the end of Prohibition! Vinovore is offering select bottles of wine (usually $22-25) for $19.33 (in honor of the year Prohibition was repealed). Get a bottle of Margins Chenin Blanc from Santa Cruz, El Petit Carlinia 100% Trepat from Catalonia, Carnuntum Blaufrankisch from Austria, or Melaric Globules sparkling rosé from France from 12pm to 9pm.

Filifera

www.address.com

Filifera, the rooftop bar and lounge at the Hollywood Proper Residences, is getting in on the Repeal Day fun by serving up $5 Old Fashioned cocktails as well as $1 21st Amendment Lagers. Head to the rooftop and enjoy these deals from 5pm to 10pm.