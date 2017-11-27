Best 2017 Repeal Day Drink Specials In Los Angeles

Brack Shop Tavern
525 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
(213) 232-8657
www.brackshoptavern.com
Head to this downtown L.A. watering hole on Repeal Day and enjoy Burlesque dancers, jazz music, and $5 Old Fashioned deals from 6pm until 12am. It doesn’t get much more Prohibition Era than that! Food specials include deviled eggs, tasty shrimp cocktails, and stuffed mushrooms to name a few.
Prank Bar
1100 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 493-4786
www.prankbar.com
On Repeal Day, choose between a tasty Old Fashioned or a Manhattan. Either way you choose, you can’t go wrong! The bar will be offering the discounted cocktails from 2pm to 12am.
Baran’s 2239
502 Pacific Coast Hwy
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
(424) 247-8468
www.address.com
Celebrate the 84th anniversary of the repeal of Prohibition at this local brewery! The South Bay destination in Hermosa Beach will serve $5 Honest Abe Ciders from 5pm to 10pm.
Vinovore
614 N Hoover St
Los Angeles, CA 90004
(323) 363-7484
www.vino-vore.com
Silverlake’s Vinovore will be bringing the best wine to those who want to celebrate the end of Prohibition! Vinovore is offering select bottles of wine (usually $22-25) for $19.33 (in honor of the year Prohibition was repealed). Get a bottle of Margins Chenin Blanc from Santa Cruz, El Petit Carlinia 100% Trepat from Catalonia, Carnuntum Blaufrankisch from Austria, or Melaric Globules sparkling rosé from France from 12pm to 9pm.
Filifera
Filifera, the rooftop bar and lounge at the Hollywood Proper Residences, is getting in on the Repeal Day fun by serving up $5 Old Fashioned cocktails as well as $1 21st Amendment Lagers. Head to the rooftop and enjoy these deals from 5pm to 10pm.