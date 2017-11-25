Kelly Closer To Coaching UCLA After Florida Moves On

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UCLA is closer to luring Chip Kelly to Westwood to be the team’s next head coach following reports that Florida is moving on from considering Kelly for their head coaching position.

Kelly is expected to make a decision within the next few days.

Jedd Fisch took over as interim head coach of the Bruins after Jim Mora was fired Sunday in his sixth season at the school.

UCLA beat Cal 30-27 Friday to improve to  6-6 overall and 4-5 in the Pac-12 Conference. Importantly, the victory makes the Bruins bowl eligible.

