Head Coach Jim Mora ‘Relieved Of Duties’, UCLA Announces

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UCLA’s head football coach Jim Mora has been relieved of his duties, Dan Guerrero, the director of athletics, announced on Sunday.
The school said that Offensive Coordinator Jedd Fisch would serve as the interim head coach and that a nationwide search for a head coach would begin immediately.
“Making a coaching change is never easy, but it’s an especially difficult decision when you know that a coach has given his all to our University,” said Guerrero. “Jim helped reestablish our football program, and was instrumental in so many ways in moving the program forward. While his first four seasons at UCLA were very successful, the past two seasons have not met expectations. We thank Jim and his family for his service to our school and his unquestionable commitment to our student-athletes.”
The school said, “the terms of Mora’s contract will be honored by UCLA Athletics, exclusively using department-generated funds.”
The move comes after Mora complied with a 46-30 record in six seasons with the Bruins.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.