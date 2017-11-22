Patience, Plenty Of Time Needed For Start Of Thanksgiving Holiday Getaway

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Planning on flying out of LAX Wednesday? Pack your patience.
Wednesday will be the peak of the Thanksgiving holiday travel crunch at Los Angeles International Airport, with between 228,000 and 239,000 passengers expected to pass through the facility. A similar number of people will flow through the airport on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
A record 2.38 million travelers are expected to pass through LAX during the holiday travel period, which began last Friday and ends Monday, up 2.3 percent from last year.
Want to avoid the travel crush? Traffic through airport is expected to trickle down to fewer than 200,000 people on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
A similar crush will hit Southern California’s freeways Wednesday – an estimated 3.87 million locals will travel for the long weekend, 86 percent them by car.
RELATED: K-Rails Installed As Latest LAX Security Measure
The five top destinations for Southern California travelers are San Francisco, San Diego, Anaheim, the Grand Canyon, and Santa Barbara. Nationally, Anaheim – home to Disneyland – is expected to be the second-most popular Thanksgiving destination, according to the Auto Club.
