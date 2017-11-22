LAX Looks To Bolster Holiday Travel Security With Concrete Barriers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Just in time for the Thanksgiving travel rush, authorities Wednesday unveiled concrete K-rail barriers at Los Angeles International Airport as the latest safety measure to protect those traveling through the airport.
The K-rails have been installed throughout the central terminal area of LAX, with plans to install more permenanet and aesthetically-pleasing bollards at some point in the future, according to LAX spokesman Charles Pannunzio.
In addition to providing an added safety measure, the bollards on the Upper/Departure Level are being used to direct guests to the nearest pickup locations for parking shuttles, Uber and Lyft.
“At Los Angeles World Airports, our focus is on safely and securely bringing people together,” said Keith Wilschetz, LAWA Deputy Executive Director for Operations and Emergency Management. “The installation of K-rails and bollards is one more way that we are meeting these goals as we build a world class airport.”
The second-busiest airport in the nation is expected to see a record 2.38 million travelers to pass through during this holiday travel period, which began last Friday and ends Monday.
