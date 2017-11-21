Will Sex Abuse Scandals Change Workplace?

CENTURY CITY (CBSLA) — It took less than 24 hours for Charlie Rose to lose his jobs at both CBS and PBS.

It comes after The Washington Post reported sexual misconduct accusations from eight women against the veteran newsman.

Tuesday the co-hosts of CBS This Morning addressed his firing.

“Let me be very clearly there is no excuse for this alleged behavior,” said CBS This Morning co-host Norah O’Donnell.

Merrita Llarena recently graduated college and is now working in public relations.

She says media coverage of high profile men falling from grace — because of sexual harassment — shows society is moving in the right direction.

“It’s good to put out awareness,” said Llarena. “It’s now opening people’s eyes to how often it’s actually happening.”

The allegations against Rose were all from women who were part of his PBS program.

The president of CBS News said: “Despite Charlie’s important journalistic contribution to our news division, there is absolutely nothing more important, in this or any organization, than ensuring a safe, professional workplace.”

“Charlie does not get a pass here,” said CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King.

But Karen Lin Madoff says the workplace was very different back in the 1980s.

She’s a lawyer now but back then she worked in a newsroom and the advice she got from female co-workers was to suck it up when it came to unwanted advances.

“We were told we needed to learn how to deal with it. Don’t cry in front of anybody. Don’t go report anything because it would be a problem,” said Madoff.

The problem, it seems, now falls on perpetrators – as we see a number of careers crumble at the speed of light.

“It really shows now there’s zero tolerance,” said Llarena. “And people aren’t taking it lightly.”