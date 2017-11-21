CBS Fires Charlie Rose Following Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – CBS News Tuesday fired broadcaster Charlie Rose after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced in a report by The Washington Post.

The firing was announced in a memo Tuesday morning from CBS News President David Rhodes to employees.

“Despite Charlie’s important journalistic contribution to our news division, there is absolutely nothing more important, in this or any organization, than ensuring a safe, professional workplace-a supportive environment where people feel they can do their best work. We need to be such a place,” Rhodes wrote in part.

“I’ve often heard that things used to be different,” Rhodes went on. “And no one may be able to correct the past. But what may once have been accepted should not ever have been acceptable.”

The firing comes only one day after Rose was suspended from his show, “CBS This Morning,” following the Post’s report of eight women who accused the veteran newsman of multiple unwanted sexual advances and inappropriate behavior. They accused the veteran newsman of groping them, walking naked in front of them and telling one that he dreamed about her swimming nude.

Rose has been one of three hosts of “CBS This Morning” since 2012 and is also a contributor to “60 Minutes.” PBS and Bloomberg also announced Monday they had immediately halted distribution of Rose’s interview program in response to the allegations.

Rose told the Post Monday that he was “deeply embarrassed” and apologized for his behavior: “I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate. I always felt I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken.”

A stunned Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell, Charlie’s co-hosts for “CBS This Morning,” addressed the allegations on their show Tuesday.

“This is a moment that demands a frank and honest assessment about where we stand and more generally the safety of women,” O’Donnell said.

“I really am still reeling,” King added. “I got an hour and 42 minutes of sleep last night. Both my son and my daughter called me, Oprah called me and said, ‘Are you OK?’ I am not OK. After reading that article in the Post, it was deeply disturbing, troubling and painful for me to read.”