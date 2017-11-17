Brothers Dead, Mom Critically Hurt In Sheriff’s Patrol Car Crash

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Two children have been killed as a result of a collision involving a Los Angeles County sheriff’s patrol car and two other vehicles.
The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Boyle Heights area of Los Angeles as deputies were responding to a report of a gunshot victim.
The force of the collision caused the patrol vehicle to hit two little boys and their mother on a sidewalk. The second car struck a third vehicle, causing injuries to two adult pedestrians in a crosswalk.
The mom was critically injured, and her two sons, ages 7 and 9, suffered fatal injuries, said LAPD spokesman Officer Tony Kuey. One boy died at the scene and the other died at a hospital, he said.
Police say that out of seven people taken to hospitals, five had relatively minor injuries, including two sheriff’s deputies.
