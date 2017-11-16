Crash Involving Deputies Racing To Gunshot Victim, Kills 2 Children

EAST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two children were killed and three others were hurt when a crash involving a sheriff’s vehicle plowed through pedestrians near a Boyle Heights intersection on Thursday night, police said.
The accident happened about 7 p.m. at the intersection of Indiana Street and Whittier Boulevard.
LAPD Investigators say the deputies were responding to a gun shot victim with lights and sirens and crashed with two other cars.
One child died at the scene, the other died shortly after at the hospital, three other pedestrians are also hospitalized, LAPD said. Momentum from the three-car crash forced the cars into the group walking near a Wells Fargo branch, police said.
Two deputies were also checked out at the hospital and are in stable condition.
The two other drivers involved were cooperating with authorities.