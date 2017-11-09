Woman Arrested After Chase Ends In Downtown LA Produce Market

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A woman was taken into custody Thursday after leading officers on a chase in a possibly stolen U-Haul truck from South Los Angeles to the downtown area.
The chase began just after 10 a.m. and ended about 20 minutes later, after the truck drove onto the grounds of the wholesale produce marketplace at Central Avenue and Seventh Street, which was crowded with vehicles and pedestrians.
The suspect was hemmed in by a patrol car and rammed it with the truck, and at least one shot was fired by an officer. The woman was not wounded.
After being taken into custody, the woman struggled with officers who restrained her and covered her mouth. Paramedics were sent to the scene as a precaution, but there were no injuries reported.
The chase that ended in downtown Los Angeles was one of many before noon Thursday.
At 2:20 a.m., a chase led by a motor home crossed the San Diego County border into Orange County. The chase stopped in San Clemente after a spike strip flattened two tires and temporarily shut down the 5 Freeway.
Before 9 a.m., a man wanted for gang-related crimes by the U.S. Marshals led police on a slow-speed chase. It ended in Pacoima when the driver put his hands out of the window and surrendered.