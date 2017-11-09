Motor Home With 2 Dogs Leads Chase From San Diego To San Clemente

SAN CLEMENTE (CBSLA) – The driver of a motor home led law enforcement officers on a chase that spanned more than 50 miles early Thursday morning from San Diego to San Clemente, where he surrendered after a spike strip flattened two tires, resulting in a temporary closure of the northbound 5 Freeway.

The motorist, a man in his early 60s, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, California Highway Patrol Officer Monica Posada said. His name was not immediately released. A woman and two dogs who were also in the motor home were detained, CHP told KFMB-TV.

San Diego police told CBS2 officers initially tried to make contact with the occupants of the motor home, which was sitting in a park after hours in the neighborhood of Pacific Beach. Officers told the occupants they had to leave or they were going to be towed. The driver of the RV then sped off and refused to stop after police starting chasing him.

The pursuit wound its way up northbound I-5 into Orange County. CHP officers took over, and the motor home stopped at around 5 a.m. in San Clemente after officers deployed a spike strip that flattened its two front tires, Posada said.

The northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway were shut down for about 20 minutes at Avenida Magdalena while the driver was arrested and the scene was cleared.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)