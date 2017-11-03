Police Ready For Possible Violence At ‘Refuse Fascism’ Rally In Downtown LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Extra police will be on hand in Downtown Los Angeles Saturday for a far-left rally that, not surprisingly, is getting the attention of the far-right political contingent.



The demonstration and march organized by the group Refuse Fascism scheduled for Saturday will begin at Pershing Square. The goal: to “DRIVE OUT the Trump/Pence regime…as long as it takes.”

It’s part of a 22-city campaign that has gained the attention of far-right personalities like Alex Jones. The internet talk show host behind InfoWars is encouraging supporters to show up to these so-called “Antifa” protests, which his site describes as an “attempt to launch a civil war.”

“Those are lies. We’re not calling for civil war,” march organizer Michelle Xia told CBS2 News.

Xia said their supporters intend to have a peaceful protest.

Still, given the violence that has erupted at events like the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia this past march, violence that resulted in the tragic death of a demonstrator, police are taking no chances and preparing for the worst.

While both groups attempt to paint the other as the aggressors, the Refuse Fascism protesters are not linked to Antifa, says Jody Armour, a law professor at the University of Southern California.

“This situation really shows the dangers of fake news,” says Armour, who has been following the “ANTI-FAscist” movement. “The concern is where others come in and hijack your agenda.”

Armour says the alt-right is spinning the Refuse Fascism demonstrations into a violent group they are not.

The Anti-Defamation League says Alex Jones has tried to profit from the rallies by hawking an anti-Antifa shirt and cap.

Alex Jones made a trailer/commemorative t-shirt for the famed "antifa super solider" protest tomorrow and it's a disjointed comedic disaster pic.twitter.com/4pSdWTj5kT — Jack Smith IV (@JackSmithIV) November 3, 2017

The demonstration is slated for 1 p.m. Saturday. Refuse Fascism has a permit until 7 p.m.

The Los Angeles City Council this week tentatively approved an ordinance that would ban torches, pepper spray and other items that could be used as weapons from protests and rallies.