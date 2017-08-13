Hundreds Protest Downtown Los Angeles To Denounce Violence In Charlottesville

August 13, 2017 6:05 PM
Filed Under: Charlottesville, Donald Trump, Los Angeles, Protest, Rally, Violence, White Supremacist
Hundreds gathered in downtown Los Angeles Sunday to denounce racism and white supremacy groups.
(credit: CBS)

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com)  — Hundreds of people demonstrated in downtown Los Angeles Sunday to denounce the deadly violence that took hold at a white supremacist rally called “Unite the Right”  in Charlottesville, Virginia.

CBS 2’s Greg Mills said the crowd was vocal and angry.

They denounced the violence and hate and many pointed fingers at the White House and President Trump.

They chanted, “No Trump, No KKK, No Fascist USA!”

The Unite the Right rally set off several protests and demonstrations Sunday on the left coast.

“We are here to show our support to all the people who are opposed to,what happened,” said protester Joy Blake.

In Charlottesville yesterday, the rally turned deadly when a white supremacy sympathizer intentionally drove his car into a group of counter-protesters. Two police officers died in a helicopter crash. Many were injured in the fighting and car accident, many of them critically.

“I’m here in support of the people that were harmed during the rally. I wanted to do more than just shake my head and say oh that’s horrible,” said Patrice Williams.

The protesters took aim at hate groups, white supremacists and the White House.

Many found President’s Trump’s comments condemning the violence vague and lacking.

“They’re defending Nazis and white supremacy,” said one protester.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch