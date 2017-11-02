Yasiel Puig’s Home Hit By Burglars During Game 7 Of World Series

ENCINO (CBSLA) — Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig’s home was burglarized overnight, adding insult to injury after losing in Game 7 of the World Series to the Houston Astros.
An LAPD watch commander confirmed the burglary investigation at Encino-area home, where a window was found smashed and items were taken.
The value of the items taken were not yet available.
It’s not the first time Puig’s home has been hit by burglars. In March, $170,000 in jewelry was taken in a break-in at Puig’s Sherman Oaks home. The Dodgers star reportedly bought his new home in October.