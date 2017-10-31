NYC Terror: At Least 8 Dead In Manhattan Truck Attack | Listen Live To KNX 1070

Pacoima Woman Sentenced To 15 Years For Killing LAPD Motorcycle Officer In Collision

Qaneak Shaney Cobb was convicted of second-degree murder for the 2014 crash that killed LAPD Officer Christopher Cortijo.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for fatally striking a veteran Los Angeles motorcycle officer while she was high on cocaine.

Qaneak Shaney Cobb was convicted of second-degree murder for the 2014 crash that killed LAPD Officer Christopher Cortijo.

The Los Angeles Times reports the 37-year-old from Pacoima was sentenced Monday.

Cortijo had spent nearly 27 years with the LAPD, earning accolades for his work in the San Fernando Valley.

Prosecutors said Cobb rear-ended the 51-year-old while he was stopped on his department motorcycle at a red light in Sun Valley.

