Pacoima Woman Charged With Killing LAPD Officer In Crash Expected To Appear In Court

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A Pacoima woman who has been charged with killing a Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer in a traffic collision is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.
According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Qaneak Shaney Cobb, 35, was charged with one count each of murder, possession of a controlled substance and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in connection with the death of 51-year-old Christopher Cortijo.
Cobb pleaded not guilty when the three-count indictment was unsealed on Oct. 14.
Around 5:20 p.m. on April 5, 2014, Cortijo was stopped at a red light behind another vehicle located at Lankershim Bouelvard and Saticoy Street. Cobb, who drove a Chevrolet Blazer, struck Cortijo from behind, according to prosecutors.
Authorities explained the collision crushed him between two vehicles. He succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital four days later.
Cortijo was a 26-year veteran of the LAPD and a former Marine.
According to police, Cobb was found to be driving under the influence during the incident.
Prosecutors added she has prior convictions for grand theft and drug possessions.
Cobb, who is being held on $1 million bail, faces a life sentence in state prison if convicted as charged.
One Comment