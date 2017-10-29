Best Events & Activities To Do This Week In Los Angeles – October 30

(Credit: Queen Mary)

Halloween is finally here, and we’ve got ways to celebrate before, during, and after the day. Next up is Dia de los Muertos, with two different and fun events going on to honor the Day of the Dead. A highly anticipated new exhibit has just hit The Broad you won’t want to miss, as has a new musical set in the American South that’s sure to blow you away at the Ahmanson Theatre. It’s truly a great week to be in L.A.

(Credit: Rebecca Orlandini )

Monday, October 30, 2017

See “Welcome to Haddonfield II” Exhibit & “Nightmare on Elm Street” Screening

SugarMynt Gallery

810 Meridian Ave.

South Pasadena, CA 91030

(626) 222-7257

www.sugarmynt.com

Spend All Hallows’ Eve eve at the very location where the 1978 horror film “Halloween” was filmed. Located right next door to the original Michael Myers house, SugarMynt Gallery in South Pasadena (the city in which the movie was filmed) is hosting their annual “Welcome to Haddonfield II” Halloween exhibition. See behind the scenes photography, artwork inspired by the film, and more. Tonight they’ll also be screening “Nightmare on Elm Street” in the gallery’s backyard, so bring a chair and have a frightfully good time.

(Credit: Universal Studios Hollywood )

Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Celebrate Halloween

Various Locations

Halloween is finally here, and there are so many ways to celebrate the day. In addition to going big at one of the major theme parks like Universal Studios’ truly terrifying Halloween Horror Night, or Six Flags Magic Mountain’s seriously twisted Fright Fest, you can also throw on a costume and join a “Crawloween” bar crawl that hits up several themed bars with drink specials downtown (don’t miss the Stranger Things drink at Library Bar). There’s always the massive block party that is West Hollywood’s Halloween Carnaval, or you can catch an interactive show about a woman haunted by a mysterious event in her past who needs your help. In Kaidan Project: Walls Grow Thin, you and 12 others will enter a real warehouse at a secret mid-city location, and things just get super creepy from there.

For more ways to celebrate, check out our roundups of the Best Halloween Events for Adults and Best Halloween Activities & Events for Kids in L.A.

(Credit: Queen Mary )

Wednesday, November 1, 2017

Tour Queen Mary’s Ghost and Legends Haunted Experience + Dark Harbor

The Queen Mary

1126 Queens Hwy.

Long Beach, CA 90802

www.queenmary.com

If you’re not quite ready for Halloween to be over, the Queen Mary has two terrifying ways to keep the party going. Dubbed one of the top 10 most haunted places on earth, the ship recently opened a new Queen Mary’s Ghost and Legends Haunted Experience that takes guests on a thrilling, immersive experience through the ship’s well-known paranormal hot-spots. Tonight is also the last night to get a good scare with the ship’s Dark Harbor experience, full of mazes, monsters, rides, a seriously demented circus, and chillingly good bars. There will also be a special slider show tonight, with top sliders from across Southern California coming together to show off their scary good skills.

(Credit: Cindy Marie Jenkins)

Thursday, November 2, 2017

Join the 24th Street Dia de los Muertos Celebration

24th Street Theatre

1117 West 24th St.

Los Angeles, CA 90007

(213) 745-6516

www.24thstreet.org

24th Street Theatre is throwing a block party with food, music, and entertainment to celebrate Mexico’s most famous holiday. The annual Dia de los Muertos procession begins at 5:30pm with ceremonial dancers, Los Chinelos, at the corner of Magnolia and Adams, and makes its way to the 24th Street Theater where the event runs from 6:00pm – 10:00pm. Latin Grammy Award-nominated Trio Ellas headlines the event, and is joined by dance folklorico, Aztec dancers, mariachi music, and dancing stilt skeletons. Homemade tamales and other treats will be served up alongside face painting, craft booths, and a place for families to make their own altars.

(Credit: © Mark Sethi / Courtesy of Joshua White)

Friday, November 3, 2017

See Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors + Joshua Light Show

The Broad

221 S. Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA, 90012

(213) 232-6200

www.thebroad.org

The highly anticipated Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors exhibit has finally reached The Broad, which will be the only museum in the state to host the exhibition. Six of Kusama’s kaleidoscopic environments will be on display, along with large-scale installations, key paintings, sculptures, and works on paper dating back to the early 1950s. In celebration of the exhibit, The Broad will also host a collaboration between Joshua Light Show and other artists to transform The Broad’s Oculus Hall into a kaleidoscope of light and sound. This special performance runs Thursday to Saturday, and tickets to it include admission into the Infinity Mirrors exhibit.

(Credit: Javier Guillen for Grand Park/The Music Center )

Saturday, November 4, 2017

Check Out Grand Ave Arts: All Access + Dia de los Muertos

Grand Avenue between Temple and 6th Streets

grandparkla.org

A five-block area of downtown is being taken over today by the third annual Grand Ave Arts: All Access event. The free community event offers a diverse program of family-friendly activities, workshops, access to some of our city’s world-class arts and cultural organizations, and much more. Museums, performing arts organizations, theatres, and schools are just some of the institutions in the area taking part in this special day. It’s also a great time to check out the 50 altars and art installations spanning four city blocks from local artists and community groups in honor of Día de los Muertos.





(Credit: Craig Schwartz )

Sunday, November 5, 2017

See “Bright Star”

Ahmanson Theatre

135 N. Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 493-5642

www.centertheatregroup.org

Inspired by a real event, the Tony Award-nominated Best Musical “Bright Star” has just hit the Ahmanson stage. With music, lyrics, and story by the award-winning Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, the musical unfolds a tale of love and redemption in the American South in the 1920s and ‘40s. Stellar ensemble musical performances and period-perfect costuming create a beautiful and unforgettable show you won’t want to miss. “Bright Star” runs through November 19.

Byline: Article by Kellie Fell







