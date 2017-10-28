10 Best Things To Do On Halloween Night In Los Angeles

Halloween in Los Angeles is always an exciting time. There’s trick or treating, parties, spooky scare zones at theme parks around Southern California and much more. Although Halloween falls on a Tuesday this year, there are plenty of scary activities to get involved in!

See “Phantom Of The Opera”

Walt Disney Concert Hall

www.laphil.com Head to the incredible Walt Disney Concert Hall on Halloween night and experience one of the most acclaimed movies. This silent movie from 1925, which stars Lon Chaney as the ghastly villain, will have you sitting on the edge of your seat.

Watch “The Shining” or “Halloween”

Rooftop Cinema Club

The Montalban Theater / LEVEL

www.rooftopcinemaclub.com The Montalban Theater / LEVEL Rooftop Cinema Club is showing not just one, but two films on Halloween night for Angelenos to enjoy! Head to The Montalban Theater in Hollywood to see the John Carpenter’s 1978 thriller “Halloween,” or at LEVEL in downtown L.A., you can see a screening of Stanley Kubrick’s hit “The Shining.” Both films start at 8 p.m. and are true classics! Tickets range between $19 – $35

See John Carpenter Perform

The Hollywood Palladium

www.ticketmaster.com Technically a John Carpenter concert has nothing to do with Halloween. But, then again, Carpenter is widely regarded and celebrated as one of the best horror movie directors. On Halloween night, Carpenter will be performing at the Palladium, so attendee’s will get the chance to celebrate his musical achievements. Expect spine-tingling compositions from Carpenter classics like “The Fog,” “They Live,” and, of course, “Halloween.”

Climb Aboard The Queen Mary For Dark Harbor!

The Queen Mary, Long Beach

www.queenmary.com Halloween will be one of the last days to experience this phenomenal event. Held aboard The Queen Mary, Dark Harbor offers up spooky mazes where you’ll come face to face with scary monsters, as well as mazes, terrifying characters roaming the dark corners of the ship and much more.

Go Trick Or Treating

Grand Hope Park & Around L.A.

www.eventbrite.com Sure, you can go trick or treating around your neighborhood on Halloween, but if you want to attend a really special event, then you’ll want to head to downtown Los Angeles’ Grand Hope Park. The 10th Annual Halloween Festival for DTLA Kids will have face painters, bounce houses, arts and crafts tables, puppet shows, trick or treat doors, and much more! It starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. Tickets are $6 if you buy ahead of time, or $9 at the door. Children under 2 get in for free.

Attend One Of The World’s Largest Halloween Party

West Hollywood

Santa Monica Boulevard Between Doheny Drive & La Cienega Boulevard

www.visitwesthollywood.com Santa Monica Boulevard Between Doheny Drive & La Cienega Boulevard There’s little doubt that West Hollywood’s annual Halloween party is the largest in Southern California, and easily one of the biggest in the world. The party, which in years past has drawn crowds of around 500,000, is your chance to wear your best costume and see some of the craziest costumes imaginable! The carnival can get pretty rowdy so its recommended to leave your kids at home for this Halloween party. There will be live entertainment, people watching, tons of food trucks and more. See the wild costumes for yourself at the party which runs from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Attend The Last Night Of Boo At The L.A. Zoo!

Los Angeles Zoo

www.lazoo.org Don’t miss the last night of one of the most popular Halloween events in L.A.! Boo at the L.A. Zoo features decorations, exhibits, and demonstrations. Make sure to wear your best costume, so you can take some great photo ops with characters that roam the grounds of the Zoo.

Back To The 80’s Party

Skybar At The Mondrian Hotel

www.nightout.com Costumes are mandatory at the Skiybar at the Mondrian Hotel on Sunset Boulevard! On Halloween night, DJ’s will be spinning throwback music from the 80’s as well as Halloween classics for everyone in attendance. Wear your favorite leg warmers, sweatbands and 80’s gear!

Attend The Cabaret de L’Enfer Halloween Costume Ball

The Edison

losangeles.carpediem.cd The Edison will again host its annual Cabaret de L’Enfer costume ball in the heart of downtown L.A. Experience a night you won’t soon forget as aerialists, stilt walkers, dancers and more will be roaming the nightclub! DJ’s, and live performers will also add to the lively setting. It is $25 to get in, and make sure to wear your best costume!

Head To Silver Lake’s Spooktacular

Silverlake

1850 West Silver Lake Drive

www.laparks.org 1850 West Silver Lake Drive On Tuesday, October 31, 2017 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., head to Silver Lake for this family-friendly Spooktacular event! Put on your favorite Halloween costume for this bash and get ready for a scare or two. There will be 3 costume contests (ages 4 and under at 5 p.m., ages 5-8 at 5:15 p.m. and ages 9 and up at 5:30 p.m.) as well as candy, drinks, prizes, arts and crafts, and other games!

Attend A Candy & Wine Tasting

Vintage Enoteca

www.vintageenoteca.com For $30 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Hollywood’s Vintage Enoteca bar and restaurant will host its annual candy and wine tasting. This event is perfect for those that are too old to go trick or treating but still want to join in on the fun of Halloween. Pair all types of candy with wine and even sangria!

Experience Los Angeles’ Haunted Hayride

Griffith Park’s Old Zoo

losangeleshauntedhayride.com Tonight is the last night to experience one of Los Angeles’ most talked about Halloween attractions! Come for the scary scenes at the shuttered zoo at Griffith Park. Grab a seat on the tractor pulled hay wagon as it moves through the haunted woods and experience corn mazes and more!