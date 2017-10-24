WORLD SERIES: What To Expect: Game 1Photo Gallery: Media Day | Latest Dodgers News | Headed To Dodger Stadium? Get Live Traffic Updates

Firefighters Make Progress On Brush Fire Burning Near Hansen Dam

Filed Under: Hansen Dam

LAKE VIEW TERRACE (CBSLA) – Firefighters were making quick work of a small fire that broke out in a remote area of the Hansen Dam Recreation Area Tuesday morning amid scorching hot temperatures.

The approximately two-acre fire broke out in grass and brush a little before 9 a.m. in the 11770 block of Foothill Boulevard, near the Hansen Dam Golf Course.

By 9:55 a.m., ground crews were able to stop forward progress of the blaze, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. No structures were threatened and there were no injuries.

The cause was under investigation.

About seven miles away, in Granada Hills, two brush fires broke out Tuesday morning along a section of the 118 Freeway. The fires were fully contained by 9 a.m. Los Angeles police reported that two people were arrested on arson charges in the blazes.

Due to hot, dry windy conditions brought on by a Santa Ana wind event, the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for most of Los Angeles and Ventura counties that runs through 6 p.m. Wednesday.

LIST OF COOLING CENTERS IN LOS ANGELES COUNTY

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch