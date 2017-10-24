Brush Fires Near 118 Freeway Under Investigation

GRANADA HILLS (CBSLA) — An investigation was underway Tuesday into two brush fires that broke out Tuesday along a section of the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway in Granada Hills.
Both fires were reported about 8 a.m. – the first burning a half acre of brush near the westbound freeway at Hayvenhurst Avenue and a smaller one that broke out near the eastbound freeway at Woodley Avenue, according to
the California Highway Patrol.
The fire was fully contained and all active flame was extinguished by 9 a.m. as officials said the cause of both was under active investigation.
No structure damage was reported.
Ground crews were handling the firefighting effort, with helicopter crews providing “reconnaissance and command support,” said LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey.
