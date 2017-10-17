Weinstein Brothers Expected To Clash At Production Company Board Meeting

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and his brother Bob are expected to clash at Tuesday’s board meeting of their production company.

Weinstein is in rehab in Arizona, but he is expected to call in to the meeting and threaten to sue the company he founded with his brother.

The Weinstein Co.’s board fired Weinstein just days after the scandal surfaced. Bob Weinstein has insisted he had no idea the extent of his brother’s alleged predation and said he was “sickened” at his lack of remorse.

Dozens of women have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment and several have alleged rape. The long list of accusers includes Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Rosanna Arquette, Rose McGowan, and Kate Beckinsale. Actress Lauren Holly was the latest to come forward Monday, speaking on a Canadian talk show about an incident decades ago.

The scene Holly described is now familiar – a hotel room, a bathrobe, a request or offer for a massage, and a shocked and embarrassed woman.

“He dropped his robe, went into the bathroom in front of me and began to use the toilet, all the time talking,” she said. “Now at this point, my head’s exploding.”

Weinstein’s downfall has shaken the entertainment industry like an earthquake. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences stripped him of his membership, and the Producers Guild voted to terminate his membership.

SAG-AFTRA, which represents some 160,000 actors and media professionals, pledged to do more to ensure the safety of women in the industry, while UTA – one of Hollywood’s top agencies – wrote in a memo to employees that anyone who feels uncomfortable, threatened, or exposed, whether a client or employee, is safe to come forward. The Writers Guild of America East promised full support to members who report harassment and assault and Warner Bros. issued a statement that it is “committed to ensuring that our workplace is free from unlawful harassment and retaliation, including sexual harassment.”

