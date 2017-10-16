Weinstein Company In Talks For Sale; Producers Guild Expected To Meet

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Facing a slew of sexual harassment and assaults allegations against now-ousted co-founder Harvey Weinstein, The Weinstein Co. announced Monday it’s in talks regarding a sale to a private equity firm.
With a preliminary agreement for Colony Capital to give it an immediate cash infusion already in place, negotiations are underway to sell part or all of TWC to the firm.
“We believe that Colony’s investment and sponsorship will help stabilize the company’s current operations, as well as provide comfort to our critical distribution, production and talent partners around the world,” Weinstein Co. board member Tarak Ben Ammar said today in remarks reported by
the Los Angeles Times. “Colony’s successful experience and track record in media and entertainment will be invaluable to the company.”
Bob Weinstein, Harvey’s brother and TWC’s lone remaining chairman, denied reports last week the company was up for sale.
Investment giant Goldman Sachs has already distanced itself from TWC, saying Friday it would explore options on the future of its roughly $1 million stake in the company, according to the Los Angeles Times.
The bank helped finance the creation of the studio in 2005 by raising close to $1 billion.
On Saturday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences banished Weinstein from the guild, and the Producers Guild of America is expected to follow suit when it meets Monday.
