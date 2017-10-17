Amazon Studios Chief Roy Price Resigns Following Sex Harassment Allegations

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – Amazon Studios chief Roy Price has resigned, less than a week after he was placed on leave following claims of sexual harassment.
An Amazon executive confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that Price resigned Wednesday. Price had been on leave since Oct. 12.
In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter last week, Isa Hackett — the daughter of author Philip K. Dick and producer on the “Man in the High Castle” series — accused Price of making numerous crude comments toward her after a 2015 Comic-Con event in San Diego.
The day following the Price accusations, Amazon Studios also announced that a series involving Robert De Niro, Julianne Moore and director David O. Russell was being scrapped. The actors and Russell said they agreed with Amazon Studios to stop work on the untitled series that was being produced by The Weinstein Co.
Price’s fiancée, writer Lila Feinbergalso, also called off their November wedding in the wake of the allegations, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Amazon said it was reviewing its ties with TWC in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against its disgraced former co-chairman, Harvey Weinstein, who was removed from the board of directors Tuesday.
