Weinstein Company Aware Of Harassment Payouts Since 2015: Report

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Board members of The Weinstein Company were reportedly alerted to cash settlements made by Harvey Weinstein to settle sexual harassment allegations as early as two years ago.
Lawyer David Boies, an attorney for Weinstein, told the New York Times the board knew about as many as four settlements Weinstein was involved in.
Boies represented Weinstein when the mogul’s contract with The Weinstein Co. was up for renewal in 2015.
According to anonymous sources cited by The Times, Weinstein claimed his brother Bob and other board members knew about the payouts in an email sent out late last week as the wave of sexual harassment allegations began to emerge.
During the 1990s, Weinstein reportedly made settlement payouts to eight women who alleged misconduct, including actress Rose McGowan, The Times reported.