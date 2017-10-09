Source: Weinstein Co. To Rename Itself After Ouster Of Harvey Weinstein

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — A person with knowledge of the decision says The Weinstein Co. will rename itself following the firing of co-chairman Harvey Weinstein over sexual harassment allegations.

The person, who was not authorized to speak publicly, says the name change is expected to take some time, but “it will happen.”

The Weinstein Co. is also moving to pull Weinstein’s name from the credits of several upcoming television series, including “Waco” and “Yellowstone.”

Weinstein and his brother, Bob, co-founded The Weinstein Co. in 2005. The brothers previously founded the film company Miramax, which was named after their parents, Miriam and Max.

The Weinstein Co. board of directors on Sunday fired Weinstein after an expose detailing decades of sexual harassment. He had announced last week he would take a leave of absence to seek therapy after the New York Times reported several first-person accounts of sexual harassment over decades and settlements with actresses including Rose McGowan.

In a disjointed statement to the Times, Weinstein acknowledged he behaved inappropriately with colleagues but did not address any specific allegations in the Times piece. He said that celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom would “tutor” him moving forward, but Bloom later dropped him after being criticized by her mother, Gloria Allred.

Celebrities reacted to the news with a combination of shock and disgust.

Actress Meryl Streep said she had not been aware of the allegation against Weinstein prior to the recent reports. “The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported. The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes,” she said in a released statement.

Judi Dench sent a statement to Newsweek, saying “Whilst there is no doubt that Harvey Weinstein has helped and championed my film career for the past 20 years, I was completely unaware of these offences which are, of course, horrifying, and I offer my sympathy to those who have suffered, and wholehearted support to those who have spoken out.”

Others spoke out on their personal Twitter accounts.

Yes. Im sick of the media demanding only women speak up. What about the men? Perhaps many are afraid to look at their own behavior….. https://t.co/tGUsjUYNMR — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) October 9, 2017

There is no excuse for monsters like Harvey Weinstein. It's up to all of us, men and women, to speak up against sexual harassment and abuse. https://t.co/Ec0msl2btR — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) October 9, 2017

To be clear what Harvey Weinstein did was a disgusting abuse of power and horrible. I hope we are now seeing the beginning of the end of these abuses. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 8, 2017

The “old dinosaur” explanation doesn’t cut it. DECADES of using power to intimidate women for sexual gain is reprehensible and inexcusable. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 9, 2017

Easy to think Weinstein company took swift action but this has actually been the slowest action because they always always knew — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) October 9, 2017

Weinstein has not yet responded publicly to his ouster.

