Report: ‘Glee’ Star Pleads Guilty To Child Porn

Filed Under: Mark Salling

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Actor Mark Salling will serve prison time after pleading guilty to child pornography charges in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.

As part of a deal with federal prosecutors, Salling, 35, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor, according to a report in the New York Daily News Wednesday.

Salling will serve four to seven years in prison as part of the deal. Following his release from prison, he will be under supervision for 20 years, must register as a sex offender and must refrain from contact with children under 18, per documents obtained by the Daily News.

Police arrested Salling and raided his Sunland home in December 2015 and seized a laptop, hard drive and flash drive they say contained images and videos depicting child pornography.

He had initially pleaded not guilty in June 2016 to two counts receiving and possessing child pornography.

Salling played bad-boy Noah “Puck” Puckerman on the Fox musical dramedy “Glee.”

