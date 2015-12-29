‘Glee’ Actor Arrested On Suspicion Of Possession Of Child Porn

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — Actor Mark Salling of TV’s “Glee” has been arrested on alleged possession of child porn, authorities said Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Salling was arrested Tuesday at his Sunland home by officers assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task force, a police spokeswoman said.

The arrest took place early today at Salling’s home in the 9900 block of Helen Avenue, LAPD Officer Jenny Houser said.

“Detectives served a search warrant at his home and then placed him under arrest for possession of child pornography,” Houser said.

Salling was being booked and processed on the charge, according to Houser.

No other details of the investigation were immediately available, she said.

Salling’s arrest was first reported by the TV show “Crime Watch Daily.”

Billy Jensen, a “Crime Watch Daily” correspondent told KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO police were reportedly acting on a tip from a friend or “possibly a girlfriend of his.”

“As far as what they found, the number is in the hundreds of images,” said Jensen. “We haven’t heard anything about videos or anything like that.”

It’s not the first run-in with the law for Salling: in 2013, he was accused of forcing sex without a condom, an allegation Salling denied, according to Jensen.

Representatives for Salling did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Salling is best known for playing Noah “Puck” Puckerman on TV’s “Glee.” The musical comedy-drama aired on Fox from 2009 through March of this year.

Salling posted $20,000 bail Tuesday afternoon and was released, authorities said.

