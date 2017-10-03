Girlfriend Of Vegas Shooter Arrives At LAX From Philippines For Questioning

Filed Under: Las Vegas Shooting

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Las Vegas gunmen’s girlfriend arrived at Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday night and will be taken by authorities for what is expected to be intense questioning, according to law enforcement sources.

Investigators are taking a harder look at Marilou Danley and what she might have known about the attack at a country music festival Sunday. Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo has named her a “person of interest” and says the FBI is bringing her back to the U.S. for questioning.

Danley, 62, was out the country at the time of the shooting and in the Philippines on Tuesday. “We anticipate some information from her shortly,” Lombardo said.

The high-stakes gambler and retired accountant who opened fire on the concertgoers, killing 58, and then taking his own life, had transferred $100,000 to the Philippines in the days before the attack, a U.S. official said.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

