Remembering Southern California Victims Of Vegas Massacre

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Among the 59 people killed in Sunday’s massacre in Las Vegas, 16 had Southern California roots.



John Phippen was a general contractor from Santa Clarita who went to the country music concert with his son. longtime friend John Polucki described him as having the personality of a celebrity or a politician.

“He was unflappable, just this big guy’s guy….John was that guy that you always wanted to hang out with.”

During third period Monday it was announced to the children Manhattan Beach Middle School special needs teacher Sandy Casey was killed. Casey had taught at the school for nine years.

Another Southland resident who died in the Las Vegas mass shooting is 53-year-old Susan Smith. She was an office manager with the Simi Valley Unified School District.

A memorial is growing at the Manhattan Beach Police Department over the loss of one of it’s front desk employees. Rachael Parker has worked for the department for a decade.

Rocio Guillen gave birth to her fourth child just six weeks ago and tonight her family is torn apart by the sudden loss. Even though Guillen was shot, she managed to climb a fence and get out but later died at the hospital.

Thomas Day Jr. moved to the Las Vegas area about three years ago after he raised his family in Corona. A builder, he raised his son in his business and watched as his son became a successful and respected builder in his own right.

Jenny Parks was a kindergarten teacher for the Lancaster School District in California.

Christopher Roybal, 28, worked at Crunch Fitness in Corona and Riverside before he moved at the beginning of the year to help open franchises in Colorado Springs. Gofundme

Lisa Patterson of Lomita was a mother of three who spent countless hours at the PV Girls Softball League fields. Gofundme