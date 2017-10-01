Coroner Releases Identities Of 2 Killed In Lancaster Double Shooting

LANCASTER (CBSLA) — Authorities have released the identities of two people killed when gunfire erupted during a house party in Los Angeles County.
The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victims as Andrew James Chavez, 18, of Lancaster and Clotee Annitinette Reyes, 19, of Palmdale.
Both victims were killed when at least five shots were fired overnight Saturday during an argument at a house party, which erupted in the 43000 block 6th Street E in Lancaster.
Investigators say there were at least 20 people present during the party.
No arrests have been made.