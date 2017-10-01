Coroner Releases Identities Of 2 Killed In Lancaster Double Shooting

LANCASTER (CBSLA) — Authorities have released the identities of two people killed when gunfire erupted during a house party in Los Angeles County.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victims as Andrew James Chavez, 18, of Lancaster and Clotee Annitinette Reyes, 19, of Palmdale.

Both victims were killed when at least five shots were fired overnight Saturday during an argument at a house party, which erupted in the 43000 block 6th Street E in Lancaster.

Investigators say there were at least 20 people present during the party.

No arrests have been made.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch