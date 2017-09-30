2 Killed When Gunfire Erupts At House Party In Lancaster

LANCASTER (CBSLA) — Authorities say two people were killed when gunfire erupted during a house party in Los Angeles County.
At least five shots were fired overnight Saturday during an argument, which erupted in the 43000 block 6th Street E in Lancaster.
Based on the casings, police say two different guns were used in the shootings.
“Upon arriving, the initial deputies saw that there were two people in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He attempted life-saving measures, notified the fire department who were also on their way, who arrived within seconds. They attempted to save the victims; however, they were unsuccessful,” said Lt. Derrick Alfred of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Police have not yet identified the man and the woman who were killed. It remains unclear what relationship, if any, existed between the two.
There were at least 20 people present during the house party. No information has been released relating to possible suspects.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.