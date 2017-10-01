‘They Were Wonderful People:’ A Family Remembered In Riverside After Fiery Crash On The 605 Kills 3

WHITTIER (CBSLA.com) — Loved ones are remembering three lives lost in a fiery crash on a stretch of the 605 Freeway in Whittier last week.
There were more mourners than seats at Our Lady of Guadalupe Sunday night to remember the Davila family.
Eddie Saucedo’s sister, Maribel, her husband, Mario, and their 19-year-old son, Oscar, were all killed in the crash Tuesday night.
“They were wonderful people. Mario was generous. He gave to the community,” Saucedo said.
Compounding mourners’ grief, the driver who caused the accident was an off-duty LAPD officer who may have been drinking, CBS2/KCAL9’s Cristy Fajardo reports.
That was not the focus as loved ones consoled each other Sunday night, Saucedo said.
“This is about us. It’s about our family. This about healing. It’s about mourning and about being together,” he added.
The Davilas are survived by three other children; Oscar was their youngest.
The officer involved in the crash was arrested and released.
CHP is investigating and waiting on reports before determining what charges, if any, he should face.