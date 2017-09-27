LAPD Employee Arrested In Fiery 605 Pileup That Killed 3

SANTA FE SPRINGS (CBSLA) — An employee of the Los Angeles Police Department was arrested after three people were killed Tuesday night in a fiery crash on the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in Whittier.
All southbound lanes of the 605 Freeway reopened Wednesday at 4 a.m., more than five hours after the three-car pileup was first reported north of Washington Boulevard.
According to the California Highway Patrol, 26-year-old Edgar Verduzco of Santa Ana was speeding in his 2016 Chevy Camaro in the carpool lane when he struck a 2014 Nissan and a 2010 Scion from behind.
Verduzco is a Los Angeles Police Department employee, according to LAPD Detective Ross Nemeroff, who declined to elaborate on his position. According to the Los Angeles Times, Verduzco is an LAPD officer.
The Nissan burst into flames from the impact of the crash. Three people – two males and a female – were trapped inside, and they were pronounced dead at the scene when the flames were put out, the CHP said.
Verduzco was taken to a hospital with major injuries, including a broken nose, and the driver of the Scion, 31-year-old Berly Alvarado of Wilmington, was taken to a hospital after complaining of pain, CHP officials said.
The CHP report says alcohol is being considered a factor in this crash, which remains under investigation.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)