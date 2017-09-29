Suspect Released In Hollywood Shooting of Rapper

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — A 43-year-old Memphis man arrested in connection with the shooting of rapper Young Dolph outside a Hollywood hotel Tuesday has been released without charges.

Corey Terrell McClendon was initially booked on attempted murder charges in the early morning hours Wednesday. However, he was released Thursday, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office confirmed.

The DA’s office says prosecutors have asked police to further investigate McClendon’s role in Tuesday’s shooting. On the day of his arrest, an LAPD spokesperson only told CBS2 that investigators believed he was “part of the incident.”

At about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, 32-year-old Adolph Thornton Jr., known as Young Dolph, was shot several times next to the Loews Hotel in Hollywood, just steps away from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The shooting occurred between the Shoe Palace and the hotel on Highland Avenue, just north of Hollywood Boulevard. Dolph was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. At last report, he has been upgraded to stable, LAPD reported.

A gold Cadillac Escalade possibly linked to the shooting was later found at a nearby gas station.

Detectives wanted to talk with rapper, Yo Gotti, who police said was possibly staying at the hotel along with Dolph.

According to investigators, the shooting could be related to a feud that went back to February, when the Dolph’s SUV was shot about 100 times while he was performing in Charlotte, North Carolina.

