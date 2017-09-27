Suspect Arrested In Hollywood Shooting Of Rapper Young Dolph

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A 43-year-old man has been arrested in the Hollywood shooting of rapper Young Dolph.
Corey Terrell McClendon of Memphis, Tenn., was booked on attempted murder charges in the early morning hours Wednesday, Los Angeles police confirmed.
An LAPD spokesperson would not confirm if McClendon was suspected as the shooter, only saying that he was “part of the incident.” He is being held on $1 million bail.
At about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, 32-year-old Adolph Thornton Jr. was shot several times next to the Loews Hotel in Hollywood, just steps away from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The shooting occurred between the Shoe Palace and the hotel on Highland Avenue, just north of Hollywood Boulevard. Dolph was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. At last report, he has been upgraded to stable, LAPD reported.
A gold Cadillac Escalade possibly linked to the shooting was later found at a nearby gas station.
Detectives wanted to talk with rapper, Yo Gotti, who police said was possibly staying at the hotel along with Dolph.
According to investigators, the shooting could be related to a feud that went back to February, when the Dolph’s SUV was shot about 100 times while he was performing in Charlotte, North Carolina.