Rapper Young Dolph Shot Several Times At Loews Hotel In Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) —Rapper Young Dolph was shot and wounded several times Tuesday next to the Loews Hotel in Hollywood just steps away from the Hollywood Walk of Fame and bustling tourist district.
The shooting occurred about 1:15 p.m. between a shoe store and the hotel on Highland Avenue just north of Hollywood Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police are searching for three men suspected of being involved in the shooting. Those three were described as rival rap artists.
Dolph, 32, whose real name is Adolph Thornton Jr. — was in critical condition when rushed to a hospital, but is expected to survive, police said.
Dolph has been on the rap scene since 2014. Ironically his latest album is titled “Bulletproof” and a song on that album is titled “100 shots.”
Police say the shooting could be related to a feud that goes back to February when the Memphis rapper’s SUV was shot about 100 times while he was performing in Charlotte, North Carolina. He released the album “Bulletproof” in April.
Police had been looking for a gold Cadillac Escalade, but later reported that it had been located at a gas station.
Highland Avenue was closed between Hollywood Boulevard and Yucca Street during the investigation.
One Comment