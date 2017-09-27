3 Gang Members Captured In Violent Calabasas Home Invasion

CALABASAS (CBSLA) – Three gang members suspected of posing as city workers, then assaulting and tying up two residents during a Calabasas home invasion last month have been caught, while a fourth remains at large.
Vernell White, 44, Michael Robinson 39, and Carl DeLoach, 30, face various charges including kidnapping for the purposes of robbery, residential burglary and home invasion robbery. All three are South Los Angeles street gang members with extensive criminal histories, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.
On Aug. 6, the men are accused of forcing their way into a home in the 22500 block of Charlestown Drive. The suspects assaulted a resident, tied him up with zip ties and pillaged the home, LASD reports. A second resident who arrived home while the robbery was in progress was also assaulted and tied up.
The suspects stole cash, jewelry and other items worth more than $200,000.
On Aug. 24, investigators released home surveillance video of the robbery. Thanks to tips from the public, investigators were able to identify the suspects.
White was arrested on Sept. 14 as he was checking in with his federal probation officer. Robinson was arrested that same day during a traffic stop on Interstate 10. DeLoach was arrested on Sept. 21 while sitting in a parked car outside an apartment complex in Victorville.
The sheriff’s department said detectives are still searching for a fourth suspect. No booking photos were released.
All three men are being held on $2.1 million bail.