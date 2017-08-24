3 Men Wanted For Brazen Home-Invasion Robber In Calabasas

CALABASAS (CBSLA.com) — Help is needed Thursday to find the three men behind a home-invasion robbery in Calabasas who got away with more than $200,000 worth of cash, jewelry, and other valuables.

The robbery happened on the afternoon of Aug. 6, when the men posed as city workers and forced their way into a home in the 22500 block of Charlestown Drive, according to the Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials.

The resident had seen two men, both wearing orange construction vests, at his front door and opened it. The men forced their way in and assaulted the resident, then tied him up with zip ties. When a third man arrived, they began pillaging the home for valuables.

A second resident arrived home and interrupted the robbery in progress, sheriff’s officials said. That person was “also assaulted, terrorized, and bound with zip ties.”

Authorities released surveillance video of the suspects, along with photos of two cars they are believed to have used. The suspects are believed to be part of organized groups of so-called “knock-knock” burglars.

“A lot of times they don’t want to confront (victims) with violence; they’re trying to target homes that are unoccupied,” sheriff’s Lt. Charles Calderaro said at a news conference announcing a $5,000 reward for information leading to the suspects’ arrests. “These guys were a little more brazen … a little more aggressive.”

#LASD Major Crimes Bur seeks publics help in ID'ing susps & vehs involved in Calabasas home invasion robbery. Reward offered. #HappeningNow pic.twitter.com/zBNZUqzsia — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) August 24, 2017

The suspects were described as black men in their 20s. One was about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighed about 140 pounds; one was about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighed about 200 pounds; and one was about 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighed about 180 pounds. Two wore reflective vests of the type worn by construction workers.

One car was described as a black 2010-15 BMW 5 or 7 series sedan; the other was described as a dark gray 2015-17 Chevrolet Impala.

The reward was offered by the city of Calabasas for information leading to the identification, arrests and conviction of the suspects. Anyone with information on the case can call (562) 946-7187; or email information to BRTF@lasd.org.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)